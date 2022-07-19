Southwest Region Planning Commission is expected to host a trio of public meetings later this month to assess the feasibility of various new or adjusted public transit services.

According to a news release from the Keene nonprofit, options would include new bus routes as well as microtransit services, where a vehicle would pick up a passenger upon request.

The news release also states that the study is focused on municipalities in the Monadnock Region is also exploring connections to neighboring communities like Brattleboro.

The first meeting is slated for July 20 at 5:30 p.m., at Peterborough Town Library, and the second will be July 21 at 2:30 p.m., at Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services in Keene.

A third meeting will be held on zoom on July 25 at 6 p.m.

Anyone interested in attending any of the meetings can register on the Southwest Region Planning Commission website.

Hunter Oberst can be reached at 355-8585, or hoberst@keenesentinel.com.






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.