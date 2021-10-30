Authorities are investigating a series of fires that have taken place in Windham County since early October, Vermont State Police announced Friday.
The state's Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU), a division of the Department of Public Safety, is working with fire departments in Putney, Vt., and Marlboro, Vt., to identify the cause of those blazes, according to a news release.
Investigators hope to determine whether any of the fires may have been connected and have requested the public's assistance, State Police said in the news release. The FEIU has already received a number of tips related to the incidents, the release states.
An unoccupied mobile home, vehicle and boat were destroyed in the first fire under investigation, which occurred Oct. 2 in Putney. A week later, an early-morning fire destroyed Rod’s Towing and Repair on Main Street in Putney, leaving more than a dozen people out of work and causing more than $500,000 in damage, police said.
Vermont authorities continue to investigate whether those incidents — the first of which State Police said was the result of direct human involvement — are connected, as The Sentinel reported previously.
Also that day, a chair left at the end of someone's driveway in East Dummerston, Vt., was set on fire, police said.
Local authorities responded to a pair of fires in Marlboro, on Oct. 15 and Oct. 22, at a vacant building on Town Hill Road and an abandoned motel on Route 9, respectively, according to the news release. Both blazes were the result of direct human involvement, it states.
A sixth fire destroyed an unoccupied camp on Stratton Mountain Road in Marlboro last Thursday.
Despite the evidence of human involvement, Vermont State Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Hill told The Brattleboro Reformer the fires may not have been intentionally set.
"There is a human element to all of these fires," he said. "But that doesn’t mean it was on purpose. It could have been accidental."
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the fires to contact the Vermont State Police's Westminster barracks at 802-722-4600. Tips may also be given anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES) or may be submitted online at www.vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. A separate entity from State Police, that program is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.