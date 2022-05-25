We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
The two-alarm fire that severely damaged a South Lincoln Street home Tuesday evening, displacing several residents, started accidentally, the Keene Fire Department said in a news release the following morning.
The blaze began on the front porch of 193 S. Lincoln St. around 6 p.m., according to the release.Firefighters arrived on the scene at 6:05 p.m., to see the porch of the wood-frame structure engulfed in flames. The fire reached the two main floors and the attic of the 2,264 square-foot dwelling, according to the release.
Fire crews extinguished the porch fire and entered the home to douse the flames inside, bringing the blaze under control around 7 p.m., according to the release, which does not specify the exact cause of the fire.
The fire displaced four adults and two children, but Keene Fire Chief Donald Farquhar told the Sentinel Tuesday that everyone was out of the building by the time firefighter arrived, and no one was injured. The Red Cross assisted the occupants with shelter and immediate needs.
The home, owned by Daniel Chabott Sr. and Jennifer Chabott, was posted as uninhabitable, with the fire causing an estimated $250,000 in damage, the release says.
This marks the third fire in as many weeks that started on a porch in Keene, following blazes on Pearl Street and Elm Street. Farquhar said in a phone interview Wednesday that there is no correlation between them, other than that they originated on a porch.
Farquhar highlighted the importance of people ensuring they have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in their homes, just as the Lincoln Street residence did.
"That's my biggest piece of advice," Farquhar said. "The Elm Street fire is still under investigation, but no one reports hearing any smoke or CO detectors."
At Monday's Lincoln Street fire, the Keene Fire Department received assistance at the scene from the Brattleboro and Swanzey fire departments and DiLuzio Ambulance.
Anyone with information on the fire should contact deputy chief Jeffery Chickering at jchickering@keenenh.gov or at 757-1874.