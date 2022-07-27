BENNINGTON — A section of South Bennington Road will be closed off for three weeks to allow the N.H. Department of Transportation to begin work replacing the bridge that crosses Russell Brook.
Per a news release from NHDOT, that work begins Wednesday and will allow the towns of Antrim and Bennington to replace an existing water line and a box culvert.
While South Bennington Road is closed, NHDOT is advising motorists to access the southern end of the road via Forest Road, off of Route 202.
Weaver Brothers of Bow is the prime contractor for the $750,000 bridge replacement project.
Message boards and construction signs will be used to notify the public of the closure and any other traffic pattern changes.
Hunter Oberst can be reached at 355-8585, or hoberst@keenesentinel.com.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive the ELF weekly newsletter?
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.