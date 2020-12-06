ACWORTH — The South Acworth Village Store will remain open, it announced via its Facebook page Saturday, just over a week after officials said the store would close this winter.
The historic store is run by volunteers. Its current manager is retiring this month, and the store hadn't been able to find anyone to replace him for free, nor does it have the means to pay someone, the store said in a previous statement.
However, the store found an interim replacement recently, according to Saturday's Facebook post.
"Mary Lord has agreed to take over that position and put together a group of volunteers to assist in transitioning the village store to a more sustainable business plan," the post reads.
As the only general store in Acworth, the store has been a community staple since 1865. The Acworth Historical Society bought the building, and a volunteer group — the Acworth Community Project — reopened the shop as a nonprofit corporation in 2001.
The store at 1068 Route 123A sells quick bites, cigarettes, grocery items, wine and beer, and local products, including honey and maple syrup. It also serves as a center where people gather for coffee and food.
To keep the store financially viable, the post urges folks to stop in and buy something.