ACWORTH — Despite its recent return from the brink of closure, the South Acworth Village Store has stopped offering postal services with the new year.
The cost of providing mailing and shipping services had become too great, said Judy Aron, a member of the board for the Acworth Community Project, which runs the store. According to a news release from the U.S. Postal Service, the office’s closure went into effect Jan. 1.
In addition to having about 70 post office boxes available on site, the store’s postal services included selling stamps and weighing packages. An employee also worked to sort mail and send packages out for delivery.
In November, the store announced that it planned to close and move the P.O. boxes to the town’s main post office, when the board was struggling to replace its retiring manager. But the store received a second lease on life when a new volunteer interim manager, Mary Lord, stepped forward.
“We, as a board, had been discussing removing the post office for one and a half years,” Aron said, “not just because the store was planning to close; we had done some looking into the cost of operating the post office, and it was costing us $300 to $500 a month just to have the post office there.”
She said the costs had been driven up by the need to staff the postal counter with a part-time employee, who was hired by the store but underwent USPS training, and other associated expenses. While USPS was paying rent, Aron said it wasn’t enough to cover the expense.
Aron added that Lord is currently working on ideas for how the store can put the now-empty postal space to use. Aron said she had hoped to find a way for the store to retain the antique P.O. boxes, but they were unable to work something out with USPS.
“They’re in some warehouse now, in Ohio I think,” she said. “We would have liked to have kept them there as a memento to pay homage to the store’s past.”
The store, which sells everything from food and cigarettes to local products, was constructed shortly after the end of the Civil War and has been a community gathering place since 1865.
Aron said a number of customers have expressed frustration about losing the postal services offered there. She noted that the town’s main post office is a couple of extra miles to travel for some people.
Meanwhile, despite years of financial struggle, the South Acworth Village Store has managed to hold its own through the COVID-19 pandemic. Aron said year-end financials showed that the store’s revenues were down only 5 percent.
“It’s a tribute to the community coming together and supporting [the store]. We are really, really pleased people are stepping up and helping us go on,” she said. “It’s great to see the community wanting to have this wonderful community gathering place in our midst, and I’m glad we won’t be closing anytime soon.”