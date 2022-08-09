RINDGE — There’s something in the water at the Rindge Hannaford, but the N.H. Department of Environmental Services doesn’t know where it’s coming from.
Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) were found in the groundwater at levels above state standards during well testing at the Route 202 grocery store in 2019, 2020 and 2021, DES records state.
“We have been working directly with Hannaford at this location ... NHDES continues to monitor and evaluate data coming into us in this general area that will hopefully help identify a source in the future,” Amy Renzi, DES’ state sites supervisor, said in an email.
Thanks to the installation of carbon filters, the drinking water is safe for consumption, according to Cynthia Klevens, the engineering section manager for DES’ Drinking Water and Groundwater Bureau.
PFAS are widely used man-made chemicals that break down slowly over time. Scientific studies have shown that exposure to some PFAS in the environment may be linked to harmful health effects in humans and animals. There are thousands of PFAS chemicals in consumer, commercial and industrial products.
“PFAS are forever chemicals,” said Nora Traviss, professor emeritus of environmental studies at Keene State College. “They’re linked to certain types of cancers like kidney, thyroid and prostate.”
Traviss cofounded N.H. Science and Public Health, a nonprofit that promotes science communication and education for public good.
The main sources of PFAS contamination are biosolids — solids that come out of the end of wastewater treatment — landfills, manufacturers and firefighting foams, according to Traviss.
DES tested the Hannaford-owned well system in Rindge in 2019, and found PFAS compounds — specifically PFOS, PFOA and PFNA — above state threshold standards. Testing in 2020 and 2021 again found the compounds above standards.
Amy Rousseau, DES’ PFAS response administrator, said the standards are based on science, and “anything above those levels are a health concern.”
As a result of the well testing, DES determined a discharge of regulated contaminants appears to have occurred at or near Hannaford. But to date, the agency hasn’t been able to identify the contamination’s source.
Hannaford received its first violation in October 2020 — after DES established a PFAS baseline following four quarters of testing — requiring the supermarket to post public notices about the contamination. The Rindge store has signs above bathroom and cooking-area sinks saying the water is not potable and advising people not to drink it.
Klevens, the engineering section manager for DES’ drinking and groundwater bureau, said the agency put in point-of-use carbon canister filters to serve all potable water sources at the store in June 2021. The filters were installed in the store’s break room, back room and bakery.
The filters use a process called adsorption to filter out PFAS compounds, which stick to the carbon. Canisters are replaced once they are spent, and are subject to yearly testing by DES.
Testing last month did not detect any PFAS compounds in treated water, but PFAS compounds were still detected above the DES threshold in pre-treatment water sampling, according to Klevens.
Caitlin Cortelyou, a spokesperson for the Scarborough, Maine-based supermarket chain, referenced the posted public notices in an emailed statement to The Sentinel about the contamination.
“Hannaford takes the health and safety of its customers and associates very seriously, and will continue to follow all regulations and protocols related to water quality,” she said.
DES began a statewide initiative to test drinking water from community wells for PFAS in 2016. As of November 2021, more than 75 percent of New Hampshire’s 1,880 sources of drinking water that supply public water systems had been tested for the chemicals, according to the department’s December 2021 status report. Approximately 30 percent of wells had detections of PFAS compounds. The report also shows three other Hannafords that were tested across the state — in Northwood, Ossipee and Pelham. Rindge’s store was the only one with any detection of PFAS compounds.
