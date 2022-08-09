20220809-LOC-Hannaford

The N.H. Department of Environmental Services tested the Hannaford-owned well system in Rindge in 2019, and found PFAS compounds above state threshold standards. Testing in 2020 and 2021 again found the compounds above standards.

 Tom Benoit / Sentinel Staff

RINDGE — There’s something in the water at the Rindge Hannaford, but the N.H. Department of Environmental Services doesn’t know where it’s coming from.

