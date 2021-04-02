PORTSMOUTH — Chris Stinson and Amy Greene are still deciding what to do for the Oscars this year. It’s a problem not many people have.
Will they be watching the Academy Awards show from their home on Gardner Street in Portsmouth’s South End or will they be on the red carpet in L.A.?
Both Stinson and Greene worked on the film “Sound of Metal,” which has been nominated for six, count ‘em, six Academy Awards, giving the couple their well-deserved ticket to attend.
COVID-19 concerns about the film they are currently shooting and the fact that the Motion Picture Academy decided to hold the ceremony completely live and in-person has complicated their decision. These factors don’t take any of the shine off the film’s success and the joy they felt when the nominations were announced.
“The industry always looks forward to the Oscar nominations every year, just listening for people that you might know to be nominated. So we did the regular thing, we got up early and started listening, and we thought maybe the film would be nominated for sound,” Greene said. “But then nominations just kept coming in, we were up to five and then it was time for the best picture (nominees) to be announced.”
“The second they said it, we had no idea that was even possible,” Greene said. “I screamed and ran up and down. It was pretty crazy. Yeah, I definitely screamed, ... It was incredible. It’s a great moment.”
And that moment was a long time coming. Stinson and Greene were integral in bringing the story to the screen, having it filmed in New England, and worked on the production of the film, which has been nominated for Best Motion Picture of the Year, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role (Riz Ahmed), Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role (Paul Raci), Best Sound, Best Original Screenplay and Best Achievement in Film Editing in the 2021 Academy Awards.
The film’s nominations made Oscars history. It’s the first time two actors of Asian descent were nominated in the Best Actor category. Ahmed is one of them. He is also the first Muslim nominee in the category.
The film has also received many awards and nominations at various film festivals around the country and from other film industry associations. It is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
“Sound of Metal” tells the story of a drummer in a heavy metal band who begins to lose his hearing and his experience trying to navigate that vital loss and adapting to cochlear implants. Its portrayal of what the character hears as he suddenly begins to lose his hearing and learns to communicate in a whole new way gives the audience a true sense of what it’s like to be hearing-impaired or deaf. It takes viewers into a world rarely depicted on the big screen.
Stinson first found the script about six years ago, learning about it from friends of friends, and began trying to find financing for the film. “It was a tough one to make but the script was so strong that after many years of searching for the perfect cast and financiers, it all came together,” he said, “And the best part was filming close to home.”
Originally it was going to be filmed in New Mexico, but Stinson and Greene suggested filming it in New England to leverage their regional contacts here and lower the cost of making the movie. With a more affordable budget that incorporated the Massachusetts tax credit for films made in the state, the decision was made to rewrite the script for a Massachusetts setting. The film was mostly filmed on location in Massachusetts with some of the driving scenes shot over a couple days in New Hampshire.
Learning about the hearing-impaired and deaf community was an education for Greene and Stinson.
“That’s one of our favorite parts of making a movie,” Stinson said. “Every story is totally different, every script. We get to research and explore these worlds that normally we would never encounter.”
Stinson said the research into deaf schools, people with cochlear implants, Children of Deaf Adults (CODA), those with no hearing at all was “so fascinating.”
“The community was so welcoming” to the filmmakers, he said. Each day, Stinson and Greene began trying to learn sign language every morning, a few words each day, so by the time they started filming, they could say “Hi, my name is” or “How are you?” to the many deaf people in the cast.
“We cast a lot of deaf actors, local deaf actors,” Greene said. “In fact I would say all of the kids, the children in the movie, are deaf, and Paul Raci, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actor, he’s CODA so both of his parents are deaf, but he’s not. He signs really well and he helped bridge the communication for us a lot with the deaf community, but we also had translators on set every day as well. So while the crew wasn’t deaf, a lot of the cast was.”
“We were really steadfast about making sure that we cast deaf people ... it was a lot harder, a lot slower, but we really wanted to get it right, and do right by the community as well so decided to let’s just be accurate,” Stinson said.
He gave the example of Ahmed, who plays the heavy metal drummer. “He had to learn drums and he learned how to sign and he became fluent. He did the work and that was more important to us,” Stinson said, noting he’s glad they went with Ahmed instead of casting a more famous actor, which could have attracted more investment to the film. “For that reason, we didn’t get as much money as we could have to make the movie, but we thought it was worth it. We got a better movie.”
“It’s amazing, really. He’s not a drummer. He had never done sign language so he worked every day, tirelessly to learn,” Greene said. “He did an amazing job .... he’s a really hard worker.”
While Stinson was born and raised in Concord, after college he moved to Los Angeles and lived there for 20 years. He was a producer or line producer on films from “Leave No Trace,” “Me and You and Everyone We Know” and “Chronic.” A proud Granite Stater and avid Red Sox fan, Stinson founded Live Free or Die Films in 2005, so named to bring attention to the state as a great place to make films.
Greene grew up in Arlington, Texas, and made her way to LA after college, too. She served in a variety of casting and production roles on films from “Crazy/Beautiful” in 2001 to “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” and “Dumb and Dumber To.” She’s been doing stunts since 2015 from “Chronic” to “Knives Out.”
“Stunts are what I really love,” Greene said. “It’s funny because I love producing and making movies, and everything, but stunts is the passion for me.” A stunt coordinator, a role Greene often performs, is responsible for the safety of the cast and crew on set. Greene even took the time to train to be an EMT last year.
The two both also worked as production supervisors on the star-studded “Knives Out,” which was shot in Massachusetts, and nominated for an Academy Award and several Golden Globes in 2020.
The couple decided to move back to New England.
“There’s so much work back here so we thought we could actually leave LA and still work a lot,” he said. “ And that’s been true. We’ve been very busy working.”
The couple is presently working on an untitled movie starring Ray Romano and co-starring Laurie Metcalf that is shooting in Queens, New York.
Stinson and Greene are part of a group working to promote New Hampshire to the film industry. Actively networking already, the group is forming a nonprofit to “put New Hampshire on the map as a place to make movies,” according to Stinson.
“There’s a lot of great vendors here, everything you need to make a movie is all around us, it’s just no one’s really doing it. So that is part of why I wanted to move back,” Stinson said.
The couple is currently looking at four to five scripts that could be filmed in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. They note the state’s a less expensive place to rent locations, has less taxes and permitting, has a diverse landscape and is less dense.
“Space is a premium and since there’s more space in New Hampshire, that just makes things a lot easier and a lot cheaper to film,” Stinson said. “We’re convinced there’s a way to help bring movies here, even without a state tax credit. It’s just there are other benefits without, you know, needing the state to give money away.”
Stinson has long been a friend of the New Hampshire Film Festival, showing his films there, and in 2011, he won the Van MacLeod Award, which honors New Hampshire natives and residents who have made a significant contribution to the film and television industry. It is an honor that stood out for Stinson as he was MacLeod’s friend.
He first met MacLeod when he was 12 and MacLeod directed a play at his elementary school. He got to know him when he would come to N.H. for a visit while living and working in LA or when MacLeod would visit LA to meet with filmmakers. They’d often meet for coffee and spend hours talking.
“We’d be talking about how much we both want to bring movies to New Hampshire. I love Van. He was such a champion, a cheerleader for the state, and I have so much respect for that. And it’s such a shame that he’s gone because he was doing a lot. Honestly, that energy is gone now that he’s not there,” Stinson said.
“That’s one of the things our group is working on. We all knew him, and we had so much respect for him and we’re trying to do more to bring movies to New Hampshire as part of his legacy, to keep it alive,” Stinson said. “He was always so generous with his time and making connections and just such a helpful person. He loved movies. And he loved New Hampshire and so we had a lot in common.”
Thinking about Oscar night on April 25 and what it might bring, Stinson said, “There’s not a lot of Oscar action in New Hampshire, so it is great. We’re really excited to be nominated for ‘Sound of Metal,’ and to bring some Oscar excitement to our new home.”