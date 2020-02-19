Emmett Soldati, the Somersworth business owner running for N.H. Executive Council District 2, plans to kick off his campaign formally this evening at his café, Teatotaller.
Soldati, a Democrat, announced last month that he would run for the post.
During tonight's event at the café at 69 High St. in Somersworth, he plans to share his vision for the council, as well as discuss his "proud townie" campaign, according to a news release. Rochester City Councilor Palana Belken and Somersworth City Councilor Crystal Paradis are expected to be on hand. Doors open at 6 p.m., with remarks slated to start at 6:30 p.m.
One of five Executive Council districts in the state, District 2 stretches from the state's borders with Vermont and Massachusetts to the border with Maine. Currently represented by Concord Democrat Andru Volinsky — who is challenging incumbent Chris Sununu for governor — the district includes the area communities of Acworth, Alstead, Charlestown, Chesterfield, Dublin, Gilsum, Hancock, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Keene, Langdon, Marlborough, Marlow Nelson, Roxbury, Stoddard, Sullivan, Surry, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.