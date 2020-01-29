Emmett Soldati, owner and founder of the Teatotaller Cafe in Somersworth, is the latest Democrat to jump into the race for Executive Council District 2 this fall.
With Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky of Concord’s tenure set to end as he runs for governor, several Democrats have raised their hand to represent the serpentine district.
District 2 stretches from Hinsdale in the southwest corner of the Granite State through Keene and much of Cheshire County and then east through a narrower path that more or less follows Route 9, ending on the Seacoast.
The five-member Executive Council serves as a check on the governor, voting on state contracts over $10,000 and appointments.
Soldati, 31, returned from the London School of Economics to his hometown of Somersworth around 10 years ago and founded the Teatotaller, which has gained national attention for its provocative ads and, later, for hosting presidential candidates.
Named after the slang word for someone who never drinks alcohol, the Teatotaller is marketed as “an oasis of queer, hipster tea, coffee, and pastry goodness.”
Soldati is also in an N.H. Supreme Court battle with Facebook over whether the company wrongfully deleted his business’ account in 2018, with the social media behemoth citing the “Communications Decency Act.”
In a news release and campaign launch video, Soldati describes himself as a “proud townie” looking to represent Granite Staters of all backgrounds.
“I’m running to represent these communities — property poor, adversely affected by isolation and substance-use, queer, different, economically struggling — to help transform them into something bigger,” Soldati said in the release. “The best weapon to fight isolation is to connect people back to their communities locally.”
Soldati will compete in the Democratic primary on Sept. 8 with local state Rep. Craig Thompson, D-Harrisville, also in the running.
The winner of that race will move on to the general election on Nov. 3, 2020.