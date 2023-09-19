Starting Wednesday, certain Sentinel stories online will be available only to paid subscribers.
These stories will be clearly marked on our website. Articles with information that immediately impact public safety will continue to be free for all readers, as will all content from the donor-funded Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab.
Sentinel editors will collaborate to determine which stories require paid reader support. These stories will be marked as “Subscriber Exclusive” to indicate that only paying readers can access them. Moving forward, several stories a week will be subscriber exclusives.
Good journalism requires significant time, talented people and, of course, money. At The Sentinel, pretty much all those resources come from right here in the Monadnock Region.
For nearly all of The Sentinel’s 224-year history, we have depended on one dominant revenue source: print advertising. Like newspapers nationwide, though, we have seen these print advertising dollars drop significantly in recent years. As more people get news and information online, advertising dollars follow, primarily to the massive multinational corporations that dominate digital marketing.
As a result, we rely more on you, our community, to support our journalism. Nowadays, revenue directly from our readers, like subscriptions and donations, represents about half of The Sentinel’s annual funding. So, it’s no exaggeration when we say we couldn’t do this without you.
For all other stories, you can still read three free articles a month without a subscription, and another two stories if you create a free account on our website.
We always welcome feedback and questions. We exist to serve our community and we do that best in collaboration with you. For questions on subscriber-exclusive stories, contact Cecily Weisburgh, executive editor—digital, at cweisburgh@keenesentinel.com.
