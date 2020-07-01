The Keene Public Works Department is advising Court Street-area water customers that they may experience discolored water for a period of time Wednesday.
A well on Court Street will be turned on that day, the department said in a news release. When a well begins operating, the direction of flow in the water-distribution system changes, which can cause the water to become discolored.
The department recommends anyone who experiences this to close all but one tap and run cold water for 10 minutes. If this doesn’t resolve the issue, residents are instructed to turn the water off and then try running cold water again for 30 minutes.
If the water still does not run clear after that, residents can call the public works office at 352-6550.
Additionally, those who notice discolored water after doing laundry are urged not to dry that laundry. Instead, public works staff say they should contact the office, which will provide a product for removing any stains.