Keene police are reminding drivers to be alert Sunday morning for runners on the roads during the Clarence DeMar Marathon, Half Marathon and the kids’ and Super Seniors races.
Baker Street between Marlboro and Main streets, Wyman Way from Main Street, and Optical Avenue to Marlboro Street will all be closed from about 8 to 9 a.m. The Main Street southbound lanes will be closed from about 8:15 to 9 a.m.
No parking will be permitted on the west side of Main Street between Appian Way and Baker Street.
The marathon begins in Gilsum at 7 a.m., while the half marathon starts at 8 a.m. at Surry Dam. On Optical Avenue in Keene, the Super Seniors race begins at 8 a.m. and the kids’ race at 8:30 a.m.