Starting today, several outdoor recreational facilities in Keene will reopen, with rules to help prevent the transmission of COVID-19, the city announced Thursday.
They are Wheelock Park’s tennis and horseshoe courts, the tennis courts at Robin Hood Park, the tennis courts at Ellis Harrison Park, the pickleball courts at Jonathan Daniels School and the skate park on Gilbo Avenue.
Ballfields and playgrounds that can draw larger crowds and where equipment is shared remain closed until further notice.
Visitors to facilities that are reopening will find signage about social distancing, and a cap of 10 people per area will be enforced, according to a news release from Parks, Recreation and Facilities Director Andy Bohannon. People should avoid these areas unless they are healthy and free of symptoms of the novel coronavirus, according to the release, which warns that if guidelines aren’t followed, the facilities may again be closed.
Bohannon’s announcement says the city’s phased reopening of these areas follows guidelines from the state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Keene’s trails and parks remain open, but people using them should maintain sufficient distance between themselves and others to prevent possible spread of the novel coronavirus, according to the release.