Several Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District students have been asked to stay home after a potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus.
In a Facebook post on the district’s website on Friday morning, district Superintendent Reuben Duncan wrote that some students may have been exposed through a local youth sports program to a person who tested positive with COVID-19.
All the families of potentially impacted students have been notified, according to Duncan.
The district has consulted with the N.H. Division of Public Health Services, and based on its recommendations, all students who are enrolled in the sports program where the potential exposure occurred have been asked to quarantine for the time being.
The district did not present a firm timeline for when these students could potentially return to in-person learning, but said it would be after the Division of Public Health Services completes its research on the case.
Currently, the district has been holding in-person classes four days a week, with all students remote learning on Wednesdays. This past Wednesday, the Conant High School campus was used as a community COVID-19 testing station by the N.H. National Guard.