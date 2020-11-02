The state is experiencing “substantial” transmission of the coronavirus in four counties, with 338 new cases identified over the weekend, according to a report issued Sunday by the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. The state has now recorded a total of 1,352 active cases.
The state health department also reported that another person has died of COVID-19, a female resident of Hillsborough County over age 59. Her death was announced Saturday. This brings the total number of deaths attributable to the virus to 483 statewide.
While community-based transmission continues to occur in all parts of the state, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham and Coos counties are experiencing substantial transmission of the virus, health officials say.
In the southwestern part of the state, Cheshire County is experiencing minimal transmission, while Sullivan County is seeing moderate transmission.
As of Sunday’s reporting, Hillsborough County has 416 active cases, with 212 outside of the cities of Manchester and Nashua, which have 129 and 75 cases, respectively. Rockingham County has 349, Merrimack County has 183 and Coos, 62.
By comparison, Cheshire County has 31 active cases, and Sullivan County has 21.
Of current cases in Cheshire County, according to state data, nine are in Keene, seven in Jaffrey and six in Rindge, along with one to four in each of the towns of Dublin, Harrisville, Hinsdale and Swanzey. (The state doesn’t report exact numbers for communities with under five cases.)
In the wider region, New Ipswich has six cases, Antrim has five, and Charlestown and Peterborough have one to four each.
The current case counts in other New Hampshire counties as of Sunday are as follows: Belknap, 42; Carroll, 27; Grafton, 63; Strafford, 127. The state hasn’t identified the county of residence for 31 cases.
Saturday’s announcement of 205 new cases, the highest single-day number the state has reported since the start of the pandemic, prompted Gov. Chris Sununu to issue a warning to residents.
“The situation here in New Hampshire remains very serious,” Sununu said in a statement released late Saturday afternoon, “the data shows that community transmission is increasing, and we expect cases to rise.”
As Granite Staters have attempted to regain some semblance of a normal life, reopening the economy and schools amid the pandemic, the state has seen a steady uptick in the number of coronavirus cases. Some of this is due to increased testing, though not all, health officials say.
The governor called on residents to remain vigilant. “As we enter these winter months,” he said, “it will be more important than ever to wear your mask, practice social distancing, and maintain proper hand hygiene.”
On Friday, Sununu signed an order extending the state of emergency in New Hampshire another 21 days.
Of the 338 newly reported cases, six are in Cheshire County, seven in Sullivan County and 43 in Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua. Several cases remain under investigation.
As of Sunday’s reporting, 38 individuals remain hospitalized in the state for COVID-19. Since the first case was identified in the state in early March, 780 have been hospitalized for the virus.
A total of 11,214 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in New Hampshire since the pandemic began.