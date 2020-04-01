A number of city employees have been placed on temporary unpaid leave while Keene officials take steps to slow the spread of COVID-19.
On Tuesday, an update from Mayor George Hansel’s office said the furloughed employees are primarily those who worked closely with members of the public.
City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said Wednesday morning she wasn’t certain of the exact number of employees who had been furloughed, but estimated the amount at 15 or fewer. She said the bulk of them were employed in the parks and recreation department or library, both of which have closed their facilities, and said they were all part-time, seasonal or per-diem employees.
Employees were notified of the furloughs Monday after department heads met with city leaders last week. Furloughed employees have been told to expect to be off through the duration of the state of emergency brought on by the rapidly spreading coronavirus, but have also been assured that the city plans to bring them back on when the emergency is lifted.
“Most of those positions were part-time or they had to do with functions that dealt directly with the public that we are not doing during this emergency,” Hansel said. “But we fully expect to bring those people back.”
Furloughed city employees are eligible for unemployment benefits, and the mayor said the city will assist any of them who need help filing.
Dragon said she has also begun to reassign other staff members as needed, according to Hansel’s update, and city employees who are able to work from home are doing so. For an example, with parking enforcement officers not as busy due to less traffic, some have been shifted to other departments to help schedule appointments and direct city residents to whatever resources they’re looking for.
She also said a number of assessment department employees have been shifted to other departments, such as the department of public works or human resources, to perform administrative tasks. Another employee from parks and recreation has been shifted to the finance office, Dragon said, noting that she is still required to present the city budget to the council by May 1.
The city is also urging residents to visit the recycling center and transfer station less frequently.
Hansel’s update said there has been a significant increase in traffic on Saturdays (leading to extended hours on Saturdays through Sept. 5, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and he asked the public to consider visiting on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. and making the trip once every two weeks, rather than weekly.
“We’re recommending that people adjust their behavior just to help us control the flow of traffic and allow for people to practice social distancing while using the transfer station,” Hansel said.
Virtual town halls
The mayor’s update also described two upcoming “virtual town hall” meetings, which he has been holding daily at 8 a.m.
On Thursday, Cheshire Medical Center CEO Dr. Don Caruso will provide an update on the COVID-19 crisis and its local impact.
On Friday, Jack Dugan from the Monadnock Economic Development Corp., Mollie Kaylor from the N.H. Department of Business and Economic Affairs and Vardhan Bajpai from the U.S. Small Business Administration will discuss relief options for small businesses.
Hansel said the town hall meetings are two-way conversations in which residents hear from local experts and can also have their questions answered.
There are two ways to tune in: The first is by phone at 766-5646, using participant code 981441.
Residents can also watch a live video of the town hall on Zoom. The log-in information changes daily and is available at www.notifykeene.com.