Chesterfield property owners will now receive a property tax exemption equal to 100 percent of the total assessed value of a solar installation as a result of a town meeting vote Saturday. Town meeting voters also approved increasing the selectboard from three members to five and replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Jenna Fraunfelder asks her community members to approve petition warrant article 37 for the ballot, regarding an amendment to the solar tax exemption, during Chesterfield’s town meeting.
Karen Denzler helps to collect votes for the final paper ballot vote of the day, regarding a petition warrant article to increase the board of selectman to five members in Chesterfield, Saturday afternoon at The Chesterfield School. Article 38 was approved for the ballot, 72-10.

