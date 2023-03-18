Chesterfield property owners will now receive a property tax exemption equal to 100 percent of the total assessed value of a solar installation as a result of a town meeting vote Saturday. Town meeting voters also approved increasing the selectboard from three members to five and replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day.
All three articles were brought by citizen petition, requiring at least 25 valid signatures of residents who are registered voters.
The more than 80 voters attending Saturday’s two-hour afternoon session at the Chesterfield School also approved every article on the regular warrant, including $4,196,619 for the town’s operating budget. To fund this, residents will see their property tax rate increase by about 3 cents per $1,000 of assessed value to an estimated $4.50 per $1,000.
Solar exemption
While most articles on the town meeting warrant passed by wide margins and with little or no discussion, the petition article on the solar exemption, spearheaded by resident Jenna Fraunfelder, drew debate but eventually won approval by paper ballot, 44-30.
The town currently offers a solar energy exemption of up to $20,000. The exemption applies to systems which use solar energy to heat or cool the interior of a building or to heat water for use in a building. It also includes systems that provide electricity through photovoltaic panels.
By the definition approved at town meeting, a solar energy system includes all photovoltaics, inverters, collectors and storage containers. Eligible systems may be off the grid, part of a direct retail sale arrangement or connected to the grid in a net-metered or group-metered situation.
Resident John Kondos, a former renewable energy contractor who advocates for sustainability, spoke in favor of the measure, saying it will “benefit the town and future generations.”
But others, like resident Karen Denzler, argued that taxpayers who don’t have solar installations will end up bearing more of the tax burden.
“I believe this proposal to be patently unfair to every other homeowner,” Denzler said. “It creates an unfair burden to every other homeowner who doesn’t have solar.”
Approached after the vote, Fraunfelder, whose home has solar panels, said she was nervous presenting the petition but was pleased with the outcome.
Kondos also stepped up to the microphone earlier in the meeting to urge the police department to purchase an electric vehicle instead of an all-wheel-drive Dodge Durango Pursuit, as specified in Article 18. He proposed an amendment to the article, but when selectboard member Gary Winn said the wording could not be changed, only the dollar amount, Kondos withdrew his amendment.
Police Chief Duane Chickering said he has been researching electric and hybrid vehicles but has concerns about their practicality for policing.
“Who can fix the car? What do we do if we lose electricity?” he said. “It’s just not feasible right now.”
Voters approved spending $60,000 on the new Dodge Durango.
Five-member selectboard
After failing at town meeting last year, a petition article to increase the selectboard from three members to five sailed through this year’s town meeting in balloting, 72-10.
Brought by resident Amy LaFontaine, the article simply asked voters if they favor increasing the Board of Selectmen to five members.
Selectboard member Judy Idelkope said LaFontaine couldn’t attend town meeting. Speaking in favor of the measure, Idelkope said increasing the size of the board would make the workload more manageable, create greater efficiency, bring more expertise to the board and broaden skill sets.
“Different perspectives are helpful, and five are a lot better than three,” she said.
Idelkope also noted that increasing the number of board members could reduce quorum problems and would allow the board to form subcommittees of its members to study issues.
Resident Susan Newcomer also spoke in favor of the proposal, saying that “for three, it’s an incredible amount of work.
“I would encourage five, to spread the wealth and knowledge,” she said.
Indigenous Peoples' Day
Unlike the measure to increase the size of the selectboard, a petition article to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day sparked debate. But, in the end, the measure passed by a show of hands.
Resident Jeff Scott spearheaded the petition. “We were taught in school that Columbus discovered America,” Scott said. “We now know he did not. He landed in the Caribbean. The Vikings were here long before. But before them were the Indigenous people.”
Speaking in favor of the measure, resident Leo Sandy pointed to atrocities perpetrated against Native Americans, including the Trail of Tears. Columbus, he said, is “overdue to have his day taken away.”
But resident Cheryl Maibusch disagreed. “Have your Indigenous Peoples' Day, but don’t take away Columbus Day,” she said. “Don’t co-opt another holiday.”
State Rep. Cathryn Harvey, D-Spofford, said proposals to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day at the state level have been tabled. She urged residents to send a strong message to Concord.
“I am going to vote yes,” Harvey said.
Among other articles voters approved:
*Raise and appropriate a sum of $100,000 to fix water runoff from Pinnacle Springs into Spofford Lake. Selectboard member Judy Idelkope said the town will not proceed with the project if it fails to receive grant money to cover the cost.
*Add $10,000 to the existing fund to control invasive species in Spofford Lake, despite opposition from the town’s budget committee. George Goulet, chair of the budget committee, said the committee isn’t opposed to the effort; members just wanted to give the taxpayers a break this year.
*Raise and appropriate $319,000 to resurface roads, both gravel and paved. The town hopes the expense will be offset by a $154,000 state highway block grant.
*Raise and appropriate $134,000 to buy a new 19500 GVW truck and associated equipment for the highway department.
*Spend $93,450 to pave the Town Hall and town office parking lots and $8,000 to install storm windows at Town Hall.
*Raise and appropriate $63,000 for a skid-steer loader.
The Chesterfield Annual Report includes the full warrant. Copies are available at the town offices and online at www.chesterfield.nh.gov/town-clerk/pages/town-reports.
Because of the snowstorm, March 14 voting for town officers and amendments to zoning ordinances was postponed. The polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 28 at Town Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.