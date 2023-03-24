Glenvale Solar, a Boston-based company, is planning to install a 240-acre solar installation in Keene near Goose Pond, with construction beginning in 2026.
According to the project proposal, which Glenvale submitted to Keene’s Conservation Commission, the Keene Meadow Solar Station will be located on privately owned properties near Old Gilsum Road. The facility’s design includes 50 megawatts worth of solar panels and 50 megawatts of electric battery storage.
“In its first year of operation, Keene Meadow Solar will generate enough energy to power 14,000 New Hampshire homes, and avoid CO2 emissions equal to that sequestered by 88,000 acres of forest,” the narrative reads.
Ari Jackson, director of development at Glenvale Solar, said in an email Thursday that the project will generate clean, reliable energy at competitive rates.
“It will create construction jobs and [reduce] local spending, as well as serving as a significant taxpayer while requiring minimal municipal services,” he wrote.
Jackson said Glenvale Solar does not have any contracts yet to sell any power the facility will produce, and stated that the company would be willing to participate in Keene’s community power plan, and provide electricity to consumers at competitive rates.
Keene’s community power plan, expected to launch in June, will allow the city — rather than a utility — to source electricity for local consumers and seek lower-cost or greener options. It was recently announced that Keene’s plan will have a standard electric rate for eligible customers about 8 cents cheaper than Eversource’s default rate of 20.22 cents per kilowatt hour.
Last spring, wetland scientists began an on-site review of natural resources, and completed a vernal pool survey and preliminary wetland assessment of the proposed project site. Vernal pools are seasonal wetlands that serve as habitat to plantlife and animals, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
According to the proposal, Glenvale Solar is working with local experts to ensure the project meets the highest standards of stormwater management and minimizes impacts to natural resources. The project team is also consulting with the N.H. Fish and Game Department to conduct a wildlife habitat assessment of the proposed site.
Glenvale Solar chose the proposed project site through an extensive review of its characteristics — its proximity to two transmission corridors, minimal visual impact, low to moderate sloping terrain and no known presence of threatened species—that are compatible with solar development, the proposal states.
Locals currently use the proposed sites for hiking, biking and snowmobiling, and they have been used in the past for timber harvesting. Jackson said Glenvale Solar with coordinate with the community to minimize any disruptions.
“We would like to minimize our impact to this network by maintaining connectivity or, if that is unavoidable, working with the community to understand where other trails could be improved or created,” Jackson said.
Staff liaison to the conservation commission, Keene Senior Planner Mari Brunner, said in an email Thursday that Glenvale Solar’s project will require the planning board’s approval for street access and the site plan. In addition, Brunner noted, the installation will need a thumbs up from Keene’s Zoning Board of Adjustment since it would be a solar system greater than 20 continuous acres, which is the current size limit in the city’s zoning regulations.
Brunner added that the project could help the Elm City reach some of its clean energy objectives for the future.
“The City has a goal to transition all electricity used within the city’s limits to renewable energy by 2030, so this project does align with that goal,” she said.
