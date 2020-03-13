NELSON — Voters at town meeting Saturday will face 17 warrant articles, including a request to raise and appropriate $958,825 for the general municipal operating budget and $313,747 for the purchase of a new road grader.
The meeting begins at 10 a.m. at Nelson Town Hall.
Nelson’s operating budget is up 8.7 percent from last year’s figure of $881,767.
The town is seeking to buy a new John Deere 672G Motor Grader. While the Road Equipment Committee recommends this article, selectmen do not. The vote on this article will be taken by secret ballot. A two-thirds majority vote is required for approval.
The town is also seeking to raise $135,000 to purchase a grid-tiered solar array to be installed on east-facing roofs of the highway barn and safety building or the west-facing roof of the sand and salt storage building.
“The goal of this project will be to provide the energy needed to power the lighting and plug loads in all town-owned buildings,” the warrant says, “except for town hall, which will be powered by the solar array on the roof of the library.”
Also on the warrant are proposals to appropriate $7,500 to repair, clean and restore damaged headstones in town cemeteries and $5,000 to be added to a fund to prevent the spread of the invasive milfoil plant in town water-bodies.
Other articles seek to save money for fire and police equipment, as well as bridge and road repair — including reclaiming and repaving Center Pond Road.
The last warrant article, brought by citizen petition, asks residents to appropriate $1,950 for Game of Village, a summer learning program that invites young people to become homesteaders on a mini frontier to develop a “harmonious and productive community and miniature,” according to the nonprofit organization’s website. Nelson children in grades 5 through 8 may participate.
Elections
About 19 percent of Nelson’s registered voters turned out for town elections Tuesday. Town Clerk Karen Castelli said 96 ballots were cast. All offices were uncontested.
The following were elected: Maury Collins to a three-year term on the select board; Lew Derby to a two-year term as moderator; Gretchen Ezell and Sara Marean to two three-year terms as library trustees; Elaine Giacomo to a three-year term on the cemetery board; Dennis Dellagreca to a one-year term as emergency management officer; Karen Castelli to a two-year term as town clerk; Dennis Dellagreca to a three-year term on the road equipment committee; John Shea to a one-year term as treasurer; and Betsey Church to a six-year term as supervisor of the checklist.