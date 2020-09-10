With the COVID-19 pandemic in mind, a Keene city councilor is proposing an alternative to traditional trick-or-treating this year.
The suggestion by Councilor Randy Filiault would allow kids to follow social-distancing guidelines while not missing out on the holiday tradition.
"Trunk-or-treat" events, which began popping up across the country even before the pandemic, involve a group of people parking their vehicles in one place, opening the trunks and handing out candy to children in costumes.
Filiault sent a letter Thursday to the Keene City Council and Mayor George Hansel suggesting that the city sponsor a trunk-or-treat event so children can enjoy Halloween without having to get too close to anyone.
"Since many homeowners might be nervous about opening their homes this year, I propose the City sponsor 'Trunk or Treat,' " Filiault wrote in the letter.
"This sort of event is becoming popular nationally. It involves vehicles parked side-by-side (this year, socially-distanced), decorated for Halloween. Volunteers give away candy (or, in this case, toss children candy from six feet away) as costumed children walk by."
As a venue for this event, Filiault proposed the city-owned parking lot at 350 Marlboro St., in front of the city's police station and Keene Ice. He said the event could give kids a sense of normalcy — and, he added, some of them might already be wearing masks as part of their costume.
Asked about the idea Thursday, Hansel said the city's emergency management team is in the very early stages of discussing how Keene will approach trick-or-treating this year. He said there may be guidance coming from the state, noting that other communities will likely have similar questions about how to celebrate the holiday safely.
He said he has forwarded Filiault's letter to the emergency management team for consideration.
"The idea sounds exciting, we're just in the early stages of trying to figure out what this Halloween is going to look like," Hansel said. "It sounds interesting to me; we all want to have a fun and safe Halloween."