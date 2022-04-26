A social media post late last month depicting blood dripping from the scorecard of a state Senate vote is among communications that led some lawmakers to notify the legislative security detail, Sen. Jeb Bradley said Monday.
“It was really pretty inappropriate and several of the senators felt threatened by it,” said Bradley, R-Wolfeboro. “Then there was a phone call to one of the senator’s spouses that included very offensive language that just went beyond the pale.
“Name-calling is bad enough but behavior that goes to the next level that people feel is threatening is just not appropriate at all.”
The March 31 Facebook post shows an altered image depicting Sen. Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, holding a bloody knife and stabbing last year’s House Bill 177, which would have prevented new landfills from being built near state parks.
Also included in the post is a bloody representation of the roll call on the bill, with the names of Soucy and Sens. Kevin Cavanaugh, D-Manchester, and Cindy Rosenwald, D-Nashua, highlighted in yellow. They were part of the 14-8 majority that killed the House-passed legislation on May 20, 2021.
Soucy was not available for comment.
The post is on the Facebook page of Save Forest Lake, a group that wants to stop Casella Waste Systems from building a landfill near Forest Lake State Park in the North Country town of Dalton. Messages left Friday and Monday for the administrator of the Facebook group were not returned.
This year, there is new legislation supported by the group on its Facebook page, House Bill 1454, which says new landfills must be far enough from a body of water to ensure polluted groundwater couldn’t reach it for at least five years. The present setback requirement is 200 feet.
That legislation passed the House on a voice vote on March 16, but the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee decided, 3-1, on April 14 not to recommend the bill for passage by the full Senate. Sens. Rebecca Perkins Kwoka, D-Portsmouth; Kevin Avard, R-Nashua; and Bob Giuda, R-Warren, voted with the majority, and David Watters, D-Dover, was in opposition.
A Facebook post on the group’s page on April 20 was critical of the committee vote and called Avard and Giuda disparaging names. The post listed phone numbers for several senators.
Avard, whose district includes Rindge, did not return a call from The Sentinel for comment.
On April 15, a post on Save Forest Lake’s page shows an image from the moment in “The Shining” when Jack Nicholson’s character breaks through a door with an ax to get at his panicking wife, played by Shelley Duvall. However, in the post, Nicholson’s face is replaced by that of a Casella official and Duvall is labeled in red: “Dalton.”
Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, said lawmakers generally want to hear from the public, but want a constructive exchange.
“Nobody should take their advocacy to the point of making threats against those who volunteer for public service,” he said in an interview.
Bradley said that from a purely political standpoint, name-calling and perceived threats can harden opinions and prevent compromise.
A call to Joseph Burke, chief of protective services for the N.H. General Court, on Friday was returned by the court’s chief operating officer, Terence Pfaff, who declined to comment.
“We really don’t disclose any ongoing investigation or protocols relative to any of the electeds that we have a blanket of protection over and responsibility for,” he said.
HB 1454 was supposed to be taken up in the Senate last Thursday, but instead will be considered on May 5.
Bradley said an attempt is being made to find a compromise position between supporters and opponents of the bill.
“I’m not saying that’s possible, but we should at least give it a shot,” he said.
Sen. Giuda said he has not felt threatened by backers of the bill, but added that he is aware of hurtful communications about it.
He said opponents of the legislation feel regulations on landfills should not be so severe as to prevent a new one from ever being built.
On the other hand, he said there are valid concerns about the possibility of a landfill leaking harmful substances into a body of water.
Giuda also said the N.H. Department of Environmental Services has an extensive process designed to ensure new landfills don’t cause such problems.