The Keene City Council has unanimously passed a new ordinance that will hold hosts accountable for parties that get out of control. The rule, which will subject violators to fines, is set to go into effect Dec. 31.
The Concerned East Side Neighbors, a grassroots advocacy group, had been working toward implementing such an ordinance for a couple of years.
“You know, anybody in the city can get together with an idea and actually make it to this point — the point of adoption,” Mayor George Hansel said before the councilors voted at Thursday’s meeting. “And I think that’s something important to recognize.”
Violating the ordinance would subject a host to a fine starting at $300 and then escalating for subsequent offenses. A guest can also be fined if they continue to violate the ordinance after receiving a verbal warning.
The city plans to hire a new part-time employee, whose pay would be split between the city and Keene State College, to fulfill duties such as keeping track of citations and notifying landlords if one of their tenants receives one.
All 14 councilors present at Thursday’s meeting, which was held via Zoom, voted in favor of the ordinance. Councilor Gladys Johnsen was absent.
Before the vote, Councilor Catherine Workman addressed what she said was a misconception among some community members that the new rule was prompted by the pandemic.
“This ordinance did not come about because of COVID,” she said. “... This was an effort that was well in the making and driven by neighbors and community members.”