In recent weeks the Historical Society of Cheshire County has shared stories of epidemics of the past as a way of comparing the local medical and public response to those historic outbreaks with the response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Previous stories have described the smallpox epidemic of the 18th century and the Spanish flu that affected the city of Keene in the early 20th century. This week we will touch on an outbreak that occurred here in the 19th century. The young city of Keene was the site of a diphtheria outbreak in the year 1889.
Diphtheria is a bacterial infection, unlike COVID-19 which is viral. The diphtheria bacteria secrete a powerful toxin that can damage body tissues. Early symptoms can include sore throat, loss of appetite, and fever. As with the current coronavirus, all people are not affected in the same way by this disease. In severe cases the bacterial infection seriously affects the mucous membranes of the throat and nose. The resulting growths on those membranes may impair breathing, and the toxins can spread to muscles and organs elsewhere in the body. These frightening symptoms caused alarm among our ancestors when diphtheria outbreaks occurred in their communities.
We now know that the diphtheria infection is usually transmitted through respiratory droplets that enter the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Indirect transmission can also occur. If an infected person touches a surface, bacteria that are left behind can remain viable.
Diphtheria was long a major cause of illness and death among children. It resulted in more than 15,000 deaths in the United States in 1921 and was the third leading cause of death in children in England in the 1930s. As a result of its substantial impact on young people, diphtheria has been called “the plague among children.”
There were several cases of diphtheria in Keene in April and May of 1889, but they were isolated and did not cause a great deal of concern. In early September, however, almost 20 cases were reported by doctors in the city, and the populace became alarmed by the outbreak. On Friday, Sept. 13, a 7-year-old boy died as a result of the disease, followed the next day by a 4-year-old girl.
Keene had instituted a board of health in the 1870s, and it immediately took action as the outbreak spread. The commissioners visited all homes where cases occurred. Most early incidents of the infection took place in the Beaver Brook valley and in the neighborhoods around the Lincoln Street School, where several students became ill. The escalation in the number of cases may well have been the result of youngsters returning to school at the end of the summer and being in close contact with other children.
Twenty-five cases were reported in Keene in September, resulting in three deaths. The boards of health and education worked in concert to close all elementary schools for two weeks in early October, but the outbreak continued to spread across the northern part of the community and then to other sections of the city as well. The Keene Sentinel followed the progress of the infection closely to keep the public informed. On Oct. 2, The Sentinel stated, “It is always best to err upon the side of too great caution rather than too little.”
The health commissioners ordered that the public library not loan books to families where the infection was present. It was suggested that the authorities should also provide a single building where clothes and bedding could be taken to be destroyed or fumigated and where furniture and carpets could be disinfected. There was fear, however, that carrying such items through the streets might spread the infection. The commissioners eventually worked with individual families to accomplish the destruction or disinfection of potentially contaminated items.