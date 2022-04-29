Since February, an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has streaked across the United States, affecting tens of millions of birds, according to federal health officials. But so far, the Monadnock Region appears to be untouched by the lethal illness, state officials said.
“We’re just keeping an eye out,” said Kate Kerman, one of four co-owners of Phoenix Farm in Marlborough. But so far, there’s been no sign of it at the farm, which is home to animals including chickens and geese, she said.
Home to about 40 domesticated birds, Phoenix Farm asks that people who have been to other farms sanitize their hands and boots, Kerman said, which is a general biosecurity practice.
The disease is often fatal for chickens and turkeys, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Wild birds, typically waterfowl, carry and spread the disease to other birds. HPAI, also known as the avian flu, can also be spread through contact with contaminated manure, clothing, vehicles and other vessels.
The virus poses little risk to humans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and no human cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) have ever been detected in the United States.
Carl Majewski, a Keene-based field specialist in food and agriculture for the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension, said he’s heard from a few folks worried about the avian flu. But overall, “there doesn’t yet appear to be a widespread concern in this part of the state,” he said.
The Extension — which offers non-formal education opportunities in a range of topics, including agriculture — has been working to raise awareness of the outbreak since February, he said. The focus is on providing small poultry operations and folks with backyard flocks the information they need to identify symptoms, establish effective sanitation practices and contact veterinarians.
Meanwhile, larger operations typically have more stringent biosecurity requirements, Majewski said.
Hubbard LLC, a global chicken breeder that was established in Walpole in 1921, has been “operating under the highest bio-security measures,” according to company spokesperson Paul van Boekholt. Those efforts include rigorous monitoring and frequently testing all flocks, he said.
“As we are a primary breeder at the top of the pyramid, we know the importance of our role to supply a safe and healthy food source to the growing population,” van Boekholt said in an email Tuesday.
The company has livestock in Langdon, Walpole and Westmoreland, but as of Tuesday, none of the chickens had been affected by the flu, he added.
According to New Hampshire Fish and Game, HPAI has been identified in wild birds in four counties since the start of the current outbreak: Belknap, Grafton, Rockingham and Strafford.
As of Tuesday, only one case among domesticated birds had been confirmed in the state, according to State Veterinarian Stephen Crawford, but his office receives roughly five to 12 calls each week from people with birds sick with other illnesses.
“I don’t know that everyone who calls actually suspects HPAI, but that’s the point,” he said in an email. “...we don’t want to miss one, so please call even if it feels like low risk to you.”
Avian flu symptoms include sudden death, lack of energy and appetite, nasal discharge, and decreased egg production, according to the USDA. Twenty-nine states have had at least one infected flock, and more than 35 million domesticated birds have been exposed to the disease as part of the current outbreak.
During the last HPAI outbreak in 2015, more than 50 million chickens and turkeys died either of the disease or were killed to prevent its spread, according to the USDA.
People can report unusual bird deaths and illnesses to the state veterinarian at 271-2404 (for domesticated birds) or through the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service at 1-866-536-7593.