Coming in bands instead of waves, another round of snow coated the Monadnock Region overnight after the weekend’s storm already left plenty to dig out from under.
Rindge was particularly hard hit, with a reported 23.5 inches of snow accumulated as of Tuesday morning, according to Weather Street.
Most of the region got about a foot of snow during the storm that began Sunday, but east of Mount Monadnock, a strong band dumped another 8 to 12 inches through Monday going into Tuesday morning.
Higher elevations also saw between 4 inches and another foot of snow come down Monday.
Power outages were kept at bay as of Tuesday morning through most of the region, with the exception of some pockets of Peterborough, Jaffrey and Rindge, which had up to 50 customers out by 9 a.m., according to Eversource’s map.
Heavier totals east of the mountain led to a second straight day of school closures for the ConVal and Jaffrey-Rindge school districts.
The remaining snowfall caused two-hour delays Tuesday in some local schools, including N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 and the Fall Mountain, IHnsdale Monadnock and Winchester districts.
As for the rest of the storm, radar showed it finally moving off the coast through late Tuesday morning and early afternoon, with no more precipitation anticipated until Friday at the earliest.