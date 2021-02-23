Anyone who's grown up in New Hampshire knows the anticipation that accompanies every weekday winter storm, and the excitement of getting that early-morning phone call declaring a snow day.
"I just feel like snow days are part of being a kid," said Aria Fleuriel, a Keene resident with two daughters at Keene High School. "Everybody should look forward to that moment when they get to know, 'Oh my God, it’s snowing, and I don’t have to go to school.' "
But as remote learning has become a reality during the COVID-19 pandemic, some local school districts are rethinking how they approach severe winter weather, both this year and beyond.
For example, N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 — which covers Chesterfield, Harrisville, Keene, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson and Westmoreland — has instituted "Blizzard Bag" days in lieu of traditional snow days this year. These days look different depending on students' grade level; older students generally attend virtual classes for the day, while younger children work on previously assigned work, with their teachers available to provide online support as needed.
"So we’re maintaining the learning, and we’re pivoting on a dime when a weather event comes," Superintendent Robert Malay said. "And as a result, that will not require us to make up those days at the end of the school year and extend the school year any longer than it already is. ... I certainly think [Blizzard Bag days] afford us a little flexibility in terms of how we address snow days moving forward."
Malay added that SAU 29 plans to survey families and staff closer to the end of the school year to determine what worked well on Blizzard Bag days, what didn't and how they would like to handle snow days in the future.
Fleuriel — whose daughters Isabel and Ava Wright are a senior and freshman at Keene High, respectively — said she would like to see the school continue to build in a set number of snow days each year, and then call remote-learning days if the district exceeds that number. That, she said, would provide a good balance between allowing kids to enjoy traditional snow day activities like skiing, a favorite in her family, and keeping a consistent school calendar.
In the meantime, though, traditional snow days haven't disappeared. The Monadnock Regional School District — which covers Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Swanzey and Troy — still built five snow days into this year's calendar, four of which have been used so far.
"If we exceed the 5 'built-in,' we will add those days to the end of the calendar as make-up days just like we normally do," Superintendent Lisa Witte said in an email. "... Additionally, we want to have as much in-person instruction as possible, which the [school] board has articulated in several meetings over the course of this school year."
The Monadnock district, like the majority of area schools, is operating under a hybrid model in which students receive a mix of in-person and remote instruction, and families also have the option for their children to learn fully remotely.
And while SAU 29 and Monadnock have chosen opposite ends of the snow-day spectrum this year, other local districts have chosen to go with a mix of traditional snow days and remote-learning days.
The ConVal School District — which covers Antrim, Bennington, Dublin, Francestown, Greenfield, Hancock, Peterborough, Sharon and Temple — has given students two of each thus far. Throughout the rest of the year, Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo Saunders said, district leaders will look at forecasts before determining whether to call a remote-learning day or a traditional snow day when necessary.
"For instance, if it’s going to be raining and icy, that might be a better remote day, as long as we know we have electricity, versus a light, fluffy 10 inches of snow, sometimes, is better for a traditional snow day," she said.
"... We want children, if it’s a snow day, to be able to go outside and play and enjoy that traditional New England holiday," Rizzo Saunders continued. But when conditions aren't conducive to outdoor activities typically associated with snow days, like last week's mix of ice, sleet and freezing rain, ConVal may call for a remote-learning day instead, she said.
The Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District has utilized a traditional snow day, a traditional two-hour delay and several "interim remote" days, which combine virtual learning with a two-hour delay, Superintendent Reuben Duncan said.
"Interim Remote Days were designed to allow learning to continue, but still provide the benefits of a two-hour delay," Duncan said in an email. "It allows students, staff, and families, to prepare for their day or enjoy the weather in the morning.
"For example, teachers may use the morning as an opportunity to plan for the remote day, parents and staff may use it as an opportunity to shovel snow or clean off their cars, and students may use it as an opportunity to relax, sleep in, or play outside."
Looking beyond this year, Duncan said that interim remote days could remain part of the Jaffrey-Rindge calendar.
"I don't think that traditional snow days will ever go away completely, but Interim Remote Days have proven to be a viable way for the district to continue to educate our students even when the weather prevents them from making it into the building," he said.
Rizzo Saunders said ConVal intends to survey families and staff to gather their thoughts on traditional snow days versus virtual-learning days.
"I think that there’s room for both, but I will look to the community to provide that guidance," she said.
All of these sorts of snow day options can have a variety of psychological effects on kids, according to Bethann Clauss, the executive director of Maps Counseling Services in Keene, who specializes in working with children and families. Traditional snow days, for example, offer valuable opportunities for children to play together outside.
"Children learn by play, by experiencing their world," she said. On a snow day, that could mean learning how to navigate a sled down a slick hill, or how to work with others to build a snow fort. "All of those are beautiful opportunities to learn and grow," Clauss added.
"And then there’s, of course, the overall reality that we as human beings really like predictability and structure," she said. "It decreases our anxiety, it helps us to feel more settled. So, having a rhythm of knowing of what to expect each day is helpful and soothing for us, and helps us to stay calm enough that we can gather and learn new information."
Ultimately, as school districts ponder the future of snow days, Clauss said school leaders will need to consider these sorts of implications as they work to determine the options that work best for their own communities.
"I think just trying to do what we can to attend to all of our families and be a community that supports and connects and cares for one another, that’s the best we can do," she said. "And have a little fun in the snow at the same time."