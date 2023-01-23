Snow day 3

A city plow clears Main Street in Keene last year.

 Sentinel file photo by Molly Bolan

About 6.5 inches of snow fell on the Monadnock Region overnight Sunday, and weather experts say residents can expect another 3 to 5 inches before the storm tapers off Monday evening.

