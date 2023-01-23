About 6.5 inches of snow fell on the Monadnock Region overnight Sunday, and weather experts say residents can expect another 3 to 5 inches before the storm tapers off Monday evening.
Jon Palmer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said Monday that the snow began falling around 8 or 9 p.m. Sunday and is expected to last until 6 or 7 p.m. Monday.
The winter weather led to a number of power outages across the Monadnock Region. According to Eversource’s outage map, as of about 8:30 a.m., Keene was reporting more than 20 outages, affecting around 1,000 customers. Chesterfield, Fitzwilliam, Richmond, Rindge, Swanzey and Winchester also had hundreds of customers without power.
In a Monday email to The Sentinel, William Hinkle, Eversource media relations manager, wrote that crews have restored power to 27,000 customers across the state since the storm began. He added that the company will be pulling additional crews and resources from Massachusetts and Connecticut to assist in outage repairs.
“Combined with the snow already on trees from recent storms, the additional heavy, wet snow and strong winds in the forecast today is likely to cause further damage to the electric system and additional outages,” he wrote.
According to a Facebook post from the Keene Police Department, a number of streets within the city were closed Monday morning due to downed trees and wires across roads.
The morning road closures included Maple Avenue from Court Street to Melody Lane, Hurricane Road in the area of the Westmoreland town line, Arch street near Blackberry Lane, a portion of Water Street between Roxbury Street and Wilber Street and Kennedy Drive.
“We have been in contact with Eversource, but at this time we do not have a time frame for their removal,” the post reads. “Residents are advised to treat all downed wires as ‘live’ and to avoid them at all costs.”
The storm spurred school districts in Jaffrey-Rindge, ConVal, Monadnock, Hinsdale, Winchester, Marlborough and Stoddard to close school Monday.
Schools in Keene, Chesterfield, Harrisville, Marlow, Nelson and Westmoreland were having a remote learning day.
Students in the Fall Mountain Regional School District already had Monday scheduled off due to a teacher development day, but a staff member said that all teachers were working remotely due to the weather.
Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene responded to a number of tree and wire calls on Friday throughout the region due to a heavy winter storm. Mutual aid also received requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Jan. 20-22, including: Read moreFire Mutual Aid log, Jan. 23, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.