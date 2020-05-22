A smoke shop chain with locations across the state has brought its operation to Keene.
Smokers Haven chose the Elm City for its ninth location. The shop opened at 9 Ashuelot St. on May 11, according to manager Olivia Savage. The chain operates other locations: in Manchester, Nashua, Epsom, Laconia, Hooksett and Derry.
The shop offers a wide range of smoking paraphernalia, including pipes, cigars, vape products, hookahs, accessories and more. The Sentinel reached out to the owners for additional information, but they did not immediately respond.
The Keene location is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Mia Summerson can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1435, or msummerson@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @MiaSummerson