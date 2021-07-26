The N.H. Department of Environmental Services has issued a warning about air quality over the next two days as smoke from wildfires in Canada and the western U.S. makes its way to the region.
Fine particle air pollution is expected to reach levels that are unsafe for vulnerable individuals today and Tuesday, according to a news release DES issued late this morning. They include children and older adults, people with lung disease such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis, and people who are active outdoors.
DES said that even those who are healthy may experience mild health issues and advised people to limit strenuous or prolonged outdoor activities. Symptoms of exposure to this kind of air pollution can include chest pain, palpitations, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing.
"The particle air pollution event is the result of extensive wildfires in central and western Canada and the western United States," the release says. "Current wind patterns are transporting waves of smoke from these fires across much of the country, including New Hampshire."
The release also notes that the smoke plumes will diffract light, which can cause a hazy sky and can reduce the visibility of distant objects. Air quality is projected to improve on Wednesday, with wind patterns expected to move the smoke out of the region.
The smoke coming from Canada and the western U.S. also caused DES to issue an air quality alert between July 20 and 21.
More information is available from DES at 271-1370. For air quality forecasts and current air pollution levels in New Hampshire, call 1-800-935-SMOG or visit www4.des.state.nh.us/airdata.