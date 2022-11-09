Republicans took six seats across Sullivan County House Districts 3, 4, 7 and 8 on Tuesday while Democrat Hope Damon took one of the seats in District 8.
Smith, Spilsbury, Aron re-elected in Sullivan County House races
Here are the results for the local N.H. House races in Sullivan County:
District 3
In District 3, which covers Charlestown, Newport and Unity, Republican incumbent Skip Rollins, 69, of Newport, has secured another House term with 2,684 votes, as have fellow Republican incumbents Steven Smith, 58, of Charlestown, with 2,532 votes, and Walter Spilsbury, 67, also R-Charlestown, with 2,199. Smith and Spilsbury are currently serving Districts 11 and 8, respectively.
Finishing out of the running were Democrats Virginia "Biddy" O'Brien Irwin, 76, of Newport, with 1,874 votes; John W. Streeter, of Charlestown, with 1,628 votes; and Linda Wadensten, of Newport, with 1,512 votes.
District 4
Republican incumbent Judy Aron, 66, of South Acworth, was re-elected to the House, to serve District 4, which covers Acworth, Goshen, Langdon, Lempster and Washington.
Aron received 1,483 votes, while her opponent, Democrat Bruce Cragin, 72, of Lempster, received 894.
District 7
With 3,603 votes, Republican Margaret M. Drye, 64, of Plainfield, won the District 7 House seat. Jason Bourne, 52, of Cornish, received 3,438 votes.
District 7 covers Charlestown, Cornish, Newport, Plainfield and Unity.
District 8
With no incumbents running this year, newcomers Hope Damon, 65, a Democrat from Croydon, and Republican Jonathan Stone of Claremont won the House seats in District 8. Damon received 4,454 votes while Stone received 4,436.
Democrat Robert Lovett Jr., 36, of Claremont, received 4,179 votes and Republican Don Bettencourt, 71, of Sunapee, received 4,433.
District 8 covers Acworth, Claremont Wards 1 through 3, Croydon, Goshen, Langdon, Lempster, Springfield, Sunapee and Washington.
Jamie Browder can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1427, or jbrowder@keenesentinel.com
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
