A local school board member is vying for the seat in N.H. House’s Sullivan County District 11 against the incumbent in Tuesday’s general election.
N.H. Rep. Steven Smith, R-Charlestown, has held the district seat for 10 years. In addition to other communities, the district includes the local towns of Acworth, Charlestown and Langdon.
Smith’s leadership posts have included serving as chairman of the Sullivan County Delegation and N.H. Autonomous Vehicle Advisory Commission; as a member of the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Infrastructure Commission; as legislative representative to Gov. Chris Sununu’s Interagency Council on Homelessness; as former chairman of the House Transportation Committee; and as a former regional planning commissioner, according to his answers to a candidate questionnaire published by The Sentinel.
His challenger, Mary Henry, a Langdon Democrat, is vice chairwoman of the Fall Mountain school board. She did not respond to a reporter’s requests for comment or answer The Sentinel’s candidate questionnaire.
Campaign information for Henry did not appear to be available online.
For more information about his candidacy and policy positions, Smith referred a reporter to his questionnaire.
To help those who have been financially hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, he said a home retention bill should be implemented. The bill would help with rent and childcare when someone is unable to work due to the outbreak.
“When people have housing anxiety, it takes a toll on the family,” he wrote in the questionnaire. “Students don’t learn as well, and families can find themselves in a downward economic spiral. Stabilizing families and keeping them in their homes without penalizing landlords should be our ... priority.”
Smith also said it’s the Legislature’s responsibility to fix education funding, including by freezing reductions in school stabilization grants while the state reworks its funding formula and addressing disparity aid to “property poor towns” to ease property tax burdens.
His questionnaire also states he voted in favor of the law that banned chokeholds for police, and he believes officers should have implicit bias, ethics and de-escalation training.