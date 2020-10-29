The New Hampshire PAC of the National Federation of Independent Business has endorsed Gov. Chris Sununu for re-election.
“Small businesses have thrived under the leadership of Governor Chris Sununu who balanced the state budget during his four years in office, added no new taxes, and even reduced the existing business tax,” Simon Thomson, NFIB’s assistant state director in New Hampshire, said in a prepared statement. “The Governor understands that you can’t spend more than you have and that supporting small businesses is the best way to energize the state economy and create more jobs for Granite Staters.”
Sununu, a Newfields Republican, is running for re-election against challenges from N.H. Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes, D-Concord, and Manchester Libertarian Darryl W. Perry.
The election is Tuesday.
The National Federation of Independent Business advocates for small and independent business owners, according to its website. It has about 1,400 members in New Hampshire, State Director Bruce Berke said previously via email.