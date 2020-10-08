The National Federation of Independent Business-N.H. has endorsed N.H. Sen. Ruth Ward for re-election Nov. 3, according to a news release.
“Senator Ward is ingrained in the small business community in Senate District 8,” State Director Bruce Berke said in a prepared statement. “The Senator understands the challenges of the small business person in NH and appreciates the highs and lows entrepreneurs experience on a daily basis.”
Touting her “outstanding” voting record on issues affecting small businesses, Berke said, “Senator Ward recognizes that the business cost drivers debated in Concord every year have a real impact on small businesses in Senate District 8 from Weare northward to New London and Sunapee.”
Ward, R-Stoddard, is seeking another term in a Senate district that includes the local communities of Acworth, Antrim, Bennington, Langdon, Marlow and Stoddard. She is running against Jenn Alford-Teaster, a Democrat from Bradford.
The National Federation of Independent Business advocates for small and independent business owners, according to its website. It has about 1,400 members in New Hampshire, Berke said in an email.