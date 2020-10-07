Denise Ricciardi has picked up the National Federation of Independent Business-N.H.’s endorsement in her run for N.H. Senate, according to a news release.
NFIB State Director Bruce Berke said in the release that Ricciardi has shown her dedication to working on issues affecting small businesses “by her involvement with the business community in her home town of Bedford as well as public statements.
“Denise Ricciardi clearly has the backs of small business owners from Bedford to Jaffrey and throughout the state of New Hampshire,” he continued.
Ricciardi, a Bedford Republican, is challenging incumbent N.H. Sen. Jeanne Dietsch, D-Peterborough, in N.H. Senate District 9, which includes the local communities of Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hancock, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Richmond and Troy.
In an email, Berke noted that the National Federation of Independent Business has 1,400 New Hampshire members, which he described as “truly small businesses, usually employing between 1 and 10 people.”
The general election is Nov. 3.