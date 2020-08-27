Six New Hampshire residents who traveled to a motorcycle rally in Sturgis, S.D., earlier this month have tested positive for COVID-19, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday.
The New Hampshire cases are among more than 100 that have been confirmed in at least eight states in association with the event, which was held Aug. 7 through 16, the health department said.
The department urged anyone who attended the rally to get tested for COVID-19. South Dakota health authorities have said people may have been exposed to the virus at multiple locations in Sturgis.
“Because there are multiple locations in Sturgis with potential community exposure and the number of confirmed cases associated with the event will continue to increase, anyone who attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally may have been exposed and potentially contracted COVID-19,” the New Hampshire health department warned in a news release Wednesday.
The event drew thousands of people, and photos of attendees without masks packing close together in bars sparked concern, according to news reports.
The warning comes in the middle of Laconia Motorcycle Week in New Hampshire. Organizers and local officials have said it’s a scaled-down version of the annual event, without vendors and other features that draw packed crowds.
Meanwhile, the death of another New Hampshire resident has been attributed to COVID-19, and eight more people have tested positive for the viral disease, state health officials announced Wednesday.
None of the latest positives came from Cheshire County or Sullivan County. Three came from Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
The woman who died — the state’s 430th COVID-19-related death to date — was at least 60 and lived in Hillsborough County.
So far, 7,159 people have tested positive for COVID-19, about 91 percent of whom have recovered. As of Wednesday morning, eight people were in hospitals, of the 713 known to have been hospitalized for COVID-19 at some point during the pandemic.
A total of 219 cases in New Hampshire were considered current, including seven in Rindge, five in Winchester, and one to four in each of the local communities of Charlestown, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hillsboro, Jaffrey, Keene, Peterborough, Walpole and Westmoreland.
The daily average of COVID-19 tests reported to the state health department for the week that ended Tuesday was 3,215, according to the agency’s most updated statistics.
Cheshire Medical Center and ConvenientMD offer coronavirus testing in Keene. Information about Cheshire Medical can be found at cheshiremed.org/health-wellness/article/covid-19-community-testing or by calling 354-6700. For ConvenientMD, visit convenientmd.com/virtual-visit or call 833-263-0131. New Hampshire residents without insurance can apply to have their tests covered at nheasy.nh.gov.
Anika Clark contributed to this story.