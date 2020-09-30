RINDGE — Six people at Franklin Pierce University tested positive for COVID-19 during the school’s most recent round of random testing last Thursday, a university spokesman said Tuesday.
The university on Tuesday did not specify whether these new cases came from students or employees. None of the people at Franklin Pierce who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus had shown symptoms of the viral respiratory illness, spokesman Ken Phillips said Tuesday.
These new cases bring the university’s total to 18 for this academic year, Phillips added.
All 1,242 Franklin Pierce students were required to get a COVID-19 test before the start of the school year. Students could be tested either within 72 hours prior to their return or in their cars immediately upon their arrival on campus beginning Aug. 16. The university has been conducting weekly random COVID-19 testing since then, for a total of more than 1,700 tests thus far, Phillips said.
Last Thursday, 440 people were tested at Franklin Pierce, yielding the six positive results. The school received the results Friday, and posted the results Saturday morning on its online COVID-19 dashboard, Phillips said.
“While marking a slight increase — our latest round of testing had a test positivity rate of 1.36 percent — we expect to see fluctuations as we continue to test members of the campus community on a weekly basis,” Phillips said in an email Tuesday.
The university requires everyone who tests positive for COVID-19 to isolate for a minimum of 10 days, and the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services must confirm that they are healthy before returning to campus activities. The school also works with the state health department to conduct contact tracing, and anyone who comes into close contact with someone who tests positive must quarantine for 14 days.