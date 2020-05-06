The deaths of six more New Hampshire residents have been attributed to COVID-19, according to the state health department, which also reported one additional positive test for the disease in Keene and at least one more in Peterborough.
And for the first time, Hancock is listed on the state’s map of COVID-19 activity, with at least one case.
But a different, newly released map offers a look at the pandemic from another angle: Instead of detailing all 2,636 cases confirmed to date, it shows the whereabouts of the 1,439 people still considered sick. (Neither map is comprehensive, with the town of residency in more than a dozen cases still being determined.)
In Cheshire County, at least 41 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, in Alstead, Chesterfield, Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlborough, Rindge, Swanzey and Westmoreland.
The highest confirmed case totals have corresponded to the communities with the most people, with eight in Keene; six each in Jaffrey and Rindge; and five in Swanzey. All of the other communities have seen no more than four.
But in the map showing current cases, all of these municipalities are listed with one to four active cases or, as in Alstead and Marlborough, none at all.
In Sullivan County, Acworth — which has seen one to four known cases — is listed without any current ones. And in western Hillsborough County, New Ipswich, Hillsboro and Peterborough — which have tallied 10, 9 and five cases, respectively, to date — are each listed as currently having no more than four.
Other area communities that have seen positives are Antrim, Bennington, Greenfield, Hancock, Temple and Washington. Most of these towns are listed with current confirmed case counts of one to four each. Bennington and Greenfield are the exceptions, with none.
As of Tuesday morning, 25,097 New Hampshire residents had tested negative for COVID-19. Of the 2,636 who’d tested positive, 295 people had been hospitalized for it, and the deaths of 92 people had been attributed to it.
The latest six deaths involved a Hillsborough County woman, two Rockingham County women and a Rockingham County man who were all 60 or older, as well as a Hillsborough County man who was 60 or younger. Tuesday’s news release from the state health department didn’t specify the age of a female Strafford County resident who also died.
Neighboring states
In neighboring Vermont, five more people, including one from Windham County, have tested positive for COVID-19, Vermont health officials announced Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 907.
The number of people with the viral disease who have died stood at 52.
A total of 17,518 tests have been conducted to date in that state.
Hard-hit Massachusetts reported on Tuesday 122 deaths from confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number who have died from the disease in that state to 4,212.
The state announced 1,184 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 70,271. More than 330,000 have been tested for the disease in Massachusetts.
Maine reported 1,150 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of noon Tuesday and a total of 61 coronavirus-related deaths. More than 20,000 in the state have been tested for the disease.