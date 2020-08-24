RINDGE — Six Franklin Pierce University students tested positive for COVID-19 after moving onto the campus last week, according to a campus-wide email sent Saturday.
All 1,242 students were required to get a COVID-19 test, spokesman Ken Phillips said Monday.
Students could be tested either immediately in their cars when they arrived on campus or prior to their return. If using the latter method, Phillips said test results had to be given to the university within a 72-hour window of the student's arrival.
The students who tested positive were all tested upon arriving to campus, according to Phillips. They were given the option to return home or stay on campus in a designated isolation area previously prepared by the university for quarantine, he said.
Proper contact-tracing procedures were implemented, the campus-wide email says, and those who experienced high-risk exposure were notified.
"Having positive cases is not unexpected and is something we planned for,” Andrew Pollom, dean of student affairs, said in the email. “The question has always been not whether we would encounter COVID-19, but what steps we will take collectively to reduce the likelihood of exposure and keep the community safe."
The university's freshman class returned to campus Aug. 16, with other students arriving in the days before starting classes Aug. 20. Classes are being offered in a hybrid model, meaning both virtual and in-person elements will be used.
Like other colleges in the state, Franklin Pierce is requiring everyone on campus to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Employees and students are also required to take their own temperature each morning, and stay home if they have a fever of 100.4 or higher.
The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services or the university's student health services must sign off on the health of each student who has tested positive before they return to in-person classes. Until then, Phillips said, they will participate virtually.
The Sentinel sent the university a list of questions last Thursday, including whether any students or staff had tested positive for COVID-19. The university hadn't provided answers to the questions as of the close of business Monday.
Phillips provided the campus-wide email and answered follow-up questions Monday evening, after The Sentinel contacted him again following the publication of a report in the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript about the test results.