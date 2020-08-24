Six cases of COVID-19 were reported in Cheshire County this weekend, and 37 overall in the state, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
One person — a woman over age 60 from Hillsborough County — died from the disease and three people were hospitalized, the state health department reported this weekend.
The total of known cases in New Hampshire since reporting began in March is now 7,107, with 429 deaths. About 10 percent of cases have required hospitalization, and 90 percent have recovered.
There are 250 known active cases in New Hampshire. Of that number, 18 live in Cheshire County, four in Sullivan County and 49 in Hillsborough County communities outside of the cities of Manchester and Nashua, which have 25 and 13 active cases, respectively.
Cases were also reported in Grafton, Merrimack, Rockingham and Strafford counties this weekend.
Locally, the communities of Antrim, Charlestown, Greenfield, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlborough, Peterborough, Rindge, Swanzey, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester have between one and four active cases of COVID-19. The state does not release the exact number of cases in a community where there are fewer than five.