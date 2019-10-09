Keene residents voted a mixture of incumbents and newcomers onto the general-election ballot for City Council at-large seats in Tuesday’s municipal primary election.
All three sitting at-large councilors in the race — Kate M. Bosley, with 1,158 votes, Bettina A. Chadbourne, with 1,137, and Randy L. Filiault, with 1,019 — made their way to the top of the ballot. They were followed closely by Ward 1 Councilor Stephen L. Hooper, with 952 votes, and newbies Michael J. Remy, with 817, and Peter A. Starkey, with 798.
Ten of the 13 at-large candidates advance to the general election Nov. 5, when voters will pick five for the two-year terms representing all five of Keene’s wards. Rounding out the ballot are Nathaniel Stout, a former councilor who received 685 votes Tuesday, and newcomers John W. Therriault (521 votes), Allen Raymond (394 votes) and Todd A. Rogers (267 votes).
Novices Ian Freeman (178 votes), Anthony Boame (170 votes) and Matt Roach (122 votes) didn’t make the cut.
Finishing with the most votes Tuesday, Bosley, 40, said she was “in shock.”
“I was not expecting this at all,” she said, as the newest at-large councilor elected in August by the council to fill a vacancy.
Bosley is the general manager of Comfort Keepers and works in real estate investing with her husband, Craig Henderson.
Her focus on the council thus far has been fiscal responsibility and finding ways to broaden the tax base. Noting that’s still a main goal, she recently authored a letter asking the council to consider a review of speed limits in residential neighborhoods.
If reelected, she said she hopes to represent her own demographic, as a mother of two school-aged children.
“I appreciate everyone coming and supporting and voting for women who want to have a voice,” she said.
Chadbourne, 60, who finished in the second slot, said she’s thrilled the top two contenders are women.
“We’re the only two [women] in the race ... that’s pretty exciting,” she said.
Chadbourne, who is self-employed, has been a councilor for eight years and told The Sentinel last week that her experience is an asset.
If elected for another term, she said she hopes to find opportunities to support more public art installations and promote a more bike-able and walkable city.
Finishing in a near-tie for fifth and sixth Tuesday — knowing the top five in the November election get council seats — were first-time candidates Remy, 30, and Starkey, 27, with fewer than 20 votes separating them.
Both said they’re longtime friends, wish each other the best of luck, and agreed it boils down to what voters prioritize.
“I think we have different ways of looking at problems, so I think it comes down to what voters want,” said Remy, the director of operations finance analysis at C&S Wholesale Grocers.
“I hope that whomever gets on the council does what is best for Keene,” said Starkey, who is executive director of Monadnock Peer Support.
Remy’s campaign is focusing on the tax rate and city budget, with plans to apply his professional experience when examining the latter. But he also hopes to represent constituents in all areas of concern, he told The Sentinel last week.
Starkey said he wants to use his social services background to make Keene a place where “all can thrive.” Part of this would be tackling homelessness, he noted.
“I’m just excited for the next four weeks,” Starkey added.
The municipal general election is Nov. 5. More information on voting is available on the city’s website.