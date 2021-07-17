Emergency crews in Keene were working during the rainstorm in downtown Saturday night after a tractor trailer crash and a sinkhole were reported, according to Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid.
A tractor trailer hit a light pole and a fire hydrant shortly after 9 p.m. on Central Square, Mutual Aid said.
Roxbury Street at Roxbury Plaza was also closed after a sinkhole was reported, Mutual Aid said. Crews are working to repair it and hoped to have at least one lane open Saturday night.
That area is being worked on as part of the flood improvement project on Roxbury Street. It's scheduled to be closed during the day next week for construction.
Keene police and fire officials could not be reached for information Saturday night.