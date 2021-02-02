Six candidates will be vying for a single one-year seat on the Keene Board of Education this March, while the other five races for open board seats won’t be contested.
Lesley Healy, Heather Jones, Kyle Macie, William Pearson, Rebecca Presutti and Brent Skinner all have filed to run for the one-year position. The winner will serve the remainder of the term of former board member Julia Atkins, who resigned in November due to a move out of state.
Five candidates have filed for the five other open seats on the nine-member board. The filing period opened Jan. 20 and closed last Friday.
Keene City Councilor Raleigh Ormerod and Rossana Rossoukh-Kordana are running for two seats for two-year terms.
One of those positions opened last May, when former board member Shaun M. Filiault resigned due to a potential conflict of interest with his employer, Bragdon, Baron & Kossayda P.C. in Keene, which the board had appointed as its legal representative. John Houston is currently serving as the board-appointed member in that seat. Houston did not file for this or any other seat in March’s election.
The other two-year opening on the board was created by the resignation of Peter Starkey, who announced in November that he would be resigning effective at the time of the March election because he moved to Oregon for a job leading a nonprofit social service agency. Starkey is maintaining a residence in Keene, so he has been participating in board meetings remotely since his move in December.
Meanwhile, two incumbents and one recently appointed interim member are seeking full three-year terms on the board. Board Chairman George Downing is running for a third term, and Scott Ansevin-Allen is seeking re-election to a second term.
Ronald Wright, whom the board appointed in December to fill Atkins’ seat until the election, also is running for a three-year term. Board member Inga Hansen, whose term expires this year, did not file to run for re-election.
Keene residents will vote for school board members during the annual school district elections on March 9.