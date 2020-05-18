PETERBOROUGH — Rosanne Cash, a Grammy-winning singer/songwriter and author, will be the 61st recipient of the Edward MacDowell Medal at an annual tradition that has been postponed until August 2021.
The medal has been given since 1960 to artists who have made outstanding contributions to American culture, according to a news release from The MacDowell Colony.
“To be included in a list with Aaron Copland, Eudora Welty, Toni Morrison, and so many more distinguished artists, is beyond my imagining — something I would not have dared to dream or even consider,” Cash said in the release.
“I do not place myself in any way equal, but I accept this honor with deepest gratitude, as an encouragement to do my best work, and in the service of future inspiration."
In addition to Morrison, the famed writer who received the medal in 2016 about three years before her death, recipients in recent years include conceptual artist Charles Gaines, cartoonist and graphic novelist Art Spiegelman and filmmaker David Lynch.
According to her website, Cash has won four Grammy awards and has been nominated for many more. Her books include "Composed," which a 2010 New York Times book review by Dwight Garner describes as "a pointillistic memoir about growing up with and without her father [musician Johnny Cash], and about how she slid out from under his shadow to become a gifted artist in her own right."
Her essays have been published in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Oxford American and The Nation, among other publications, according to her website.
“From the shockingly intimate timbre of Seven Year Ache in 1981 to the reflective darkness of She Remembers Everything 37 years later, as a composer, singer, and someone who can, in a sense, summon ambiance, Rosanne Cash has distinguished herself from her contemporaries as she has escaped the weight of her celebrated forebears,” Greil Marcus, an author, music journalist and critic and chairman of this year's medal selection panel, said in the release.
The MacDowell Colony was founded in 1907 by composer Edward MacDowell and his wife, pianist Marian MacDowell. Situated on 450 acres in Peterborough, the colony hosts more than 300 artists per year, who are accepted solely on talent and attend for free.
Medal Day is also the only day of the year when artists’ studios at the colony are open to the public. Rosanne Cash will be honored when the event resumes Aug. 8, 2021.