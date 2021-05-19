PETERBOROUGH — Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and author Rosanne Cash will receive the Edward MacDowell Medal in a televised ceremony Aug. 8 — more than a year after the MacDowell artists' retreat announced her as the award's 61st recipient.
The medal has been given since 1960 to artists who have made outstanding contributions to American culture, according to a news release from MacDowell, which is in Peterborough.
Last year's presentation ceremony was postponed, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Medal Day is typically the only time when the public can visit MacDowell's artist studios, but the property won't be open for that event this year, the retreat has announced, due to "lingering effects" of the pandemic. Instead, the August ceremony, which will be held live before a limited audience, will also be broadcast on N.H. PBS. A time for the 30-minute program had not yet been announced as of Wednesday, MacDowell spokesman Jonathan Gourlay said.
It will include a performance by Cash and a musical guest, an interview with New Yorker cartoonist Roz Chast, and a recorded tour of MacDowell's artist studios showing Cash meeting the organization's artists-in-residence and learning about MacDowell's history, according to the organization's news release.
Cash has won four Grammy awards and has been nominated for many more, according to her website. Her books include “Composed,” which a 2010 New York Times book review by Dwight Garner describes as “a pointillistic memoir about growing up with and without her father [musician Johnny Cash], and about how she slid out from under his shadow to become a gifted artist in her own right.”
Her essays have been published in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Oxford American and The Nation, among other publications, according to her website.
The medal is named for composer Edward MacDowell, who founded the artists' retreat in 1907 with his wife, pianist Marian MacDowell.
In a statement last year, Cash said joining artists like Aaron Copland, Eudora Welty and Toni Morrison who have also won the award was "beyond my imagining — something I would not have dared to dream or even consider.”
"I do not place myself in any way equal, but I accept this honor with deepest gratitude, as an encouragement to do my best work, and in the service of future inspiration," she said.