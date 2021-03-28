New Hampshire opens vaccine registration to people ages 40-49 on Monday. But the governor has a request: Please don’t all try at once.
“We have made upgrades to the system which will allow more than 1,000 people per minute to register with plenty of appointments for everyone,” Gov. Chris Sununu said in a news release Sunday. “Also, instead of overrunning the system early in the morning, I ask individuals to consider registering during lower volume times to help ensure a smooth and orderly day for all registrants.”
Sununu has said that all adults will become eligible to sign up for an appointment by the end of the week, with registration opening to people ages 30-39 Wednesday and to all state residents 16 and older Friday.
Granite Staters will be able to sign up using the state’s new vaccine scheduling website, the Vaccination and Immunization Network Interface — VINI for short — which rolled out earlier this month, replacing a federally run site.
The site saw a crush of traffic last Monday morning when registrations opened to people ages 50-64, and many users complained of technical issues and delays, N.H. Public Radio reported.
In Sunday’s news release, state officials urged patience, noting that people who try to book during “high volume times” may face waits. People should use only one device in trying to sign up, the release said.
“Individuals who attempt to sign on with multiple devices risk having longer wait times and will contribute to a slower registration process,” it noted.
The state has also added a new “online waiting room” feature that will show users the estimated number of minutes until it'll be their turn to go through the registration and scheduling process.
The state’s COVID-19 press office did not immediately respond to a question about when it expects the highest-volume times will be.