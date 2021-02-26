Sierra Trading Post, a national outdoor equipment and activewear retailer, is set to open a new location at 350 Winchester St. next month.
The store, located within the Riverside Plaza, is scheduled to open Saturday, March 20, at 8 a.m., according to a company spokesperson. The company, which has stores in Bedford and Nashua, offers a variety of outdoor apparel, footwear and gear, including for children and pets.
Sierra Trading Post’s Keene store is in the process of hiring approximately 45 full and part-time employees. Anyone interested in applying should visit jobs.tjx.com.
The store will be open Monday through Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. After the store opens, customers can also order products online and choose to ship their order for free to the Keene location.