The N.H. Sierra Club has endorsed a host of candidates for state office, including several running to represent area towns.
In a prepared statement, Political Committee Chair Jim Allmendinger stressed the importance of halting climate change.
“So much is at stake, here in New Hampshire and elsewhere,” he said. “Our waters, our air and our future do not allow for any delay in bringing clean, carbon-neutral energy into reality. Rising seas, rising temperatures, and melting glaciers are no respecters of vetoes from Governor Sununu. We need a governor and a legislature that will act and act for the good of us all.”
The endorsed candidates include:
Dan Feltes, for governor. Feltes, a Concord Democrat and the N.H. Senate majority leader, is vying against incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu, a Newfields Republican, and Darryl W. Perry, a Manchester Libertarian.
Cinde Warmington, for N.H. Executive Council District 2. Warmington, a Concord Democrat, is running against Jim Beard, a Lempster Republican, in this district, which includes the area towns of Acworth, Alstead, Charlestown, Chesterfield, Dublin, Gilsum, Hancock, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Keene, Langdon, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson, Roxbury, Stoddard, Sullivan, Surry, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.
Incumbent N.H. Executive Councilor Debora B. Pignatelli, for re-election in District 5. Pignatelli, D-Nashua, is running against Dave Wheeler, a Milford Republican, in this district, which includes the local communities of Antrim, Bennington, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Richmond, Rindge, Swanzey and Troy.
Jenn Alford-Teaster, for N.H. Senate District 8. Alford-Teaster is a Bradford Democrat hoping to unseat incumbent N.H. Sen. Ruth Ward, R-Stoddard. This district includes the local communities of Acworth, Antrim, Bennington, Langdon, Marlow and Stoddard.
Incumbent N.H. Sen. Jeanne Dietsch, for re-election in Senate District 9. Dietsch, D-Peterborough, is hoping to fend off a challenge from Denise Ricciardi, a Bedford Republican. The district includes the local communities of Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hancock, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Richmond and Troy.
Incumbent N.H. Sen. Jay Kahn, for re-election in Senate District 10. Kahn, D-Keene, is running against Daniel LeClair, a Swanzey Republican. The district covers Alstead, Chesterfield, Gilsum, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Keene, Marlborough, Nelson, Roxbury, Sullivan, Surry, Swanzey, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.
Incumbent N.H. Sen. Melanie Levesque, for re-election in Senate District 12. Levesque, D-Brookline, is running against Kevin Avard, a Nashua Republican. Locally, the district includes Rindge.
Incumbent N.H. Rep. Paul Berch, for re-election in the N.H. House’s Cheshire County District 1. Berch, D-Westmoreland, is running along with incumbent Rep. Michael D. Abbott, D-Hinsdale; Whitney R. Aldrich, a Walpole Republican; Peter Benik, a Walpole Republican; Kate Day, a Chesterfield Republican; incumbent Rep. Cathryn A. Harvey, D-Chesterfield; Richard Merkt, a Westmoreland Republican; and incumbent Rep. Lucy McVitty Weber, D-Walpole. There are four seats in this district, which covers Chesterfield, Hinsdale, Walpole and Westmoreland.
Lawrence Welkowitz, for N.H. House, Cheshire County District 4. Welkowitz, a Democrat, is running unopposed for the seat in this district, which covers Keene’s Ward 1.
Lucius Parshall, for N.H. House, Cheshire County District 10. Parshall, a Marlborough Democrat, is running against Dick Thackston, a Troy Republican. The district covers Marlborough and Troy.
Patricia A. Martin, for N.H. House, Cheshire County District 11. Martin, a Rindge Democrat, is running along with Gene Andersen, a Rindge Democrat; incumbent N.H. Rep. John B. Hunt, R-Rindge; and Jim Qualey, a Rindge Republican. This district has two seats and covers Fitzwilliam and Rindge.
Andrew Maneval, for N.H. House, Cheshire County District 14. Maneval, a Harrisville Democrat, is running against Matthew John Santonastaso, a Rindge Republican. The district covers Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Harrisville, Jaffrey, Rindge and Roxbury.
Incumbent N.H. Rep. Joe Schapiro, for re-election in the N.H. House, Cheshire County District 16. Schapiro, a Democrat, is running along with Matt Roach, a Republican; Jerry L. Sickels, a Republican; and Amanda Elizabeth Toll, a Democrat. This district has two seats and covers all five of Keene’s wards.
Claudia Istel, for N.H. House, Sullivan County District 7. Istel, an Acworth Democrat, is hoping to unseat incumbent N.H. Rep. Judy Aron, R-Acworth. The district includes the local communities of Acworth and Langdon.
The general election is Nov. 3.