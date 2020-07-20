The Sierra Club has endorsed U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., for re-election, the Kuster campaign announced Thursday.
Kuster, of Hopkinton, is running for her fifth term in New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes all of the Monadnock Region.
“Rep. Kuster has demonstrated her commitment to protecting New Hampshire’s and America’s environment,” Jim Allmendinger, political chair of the N.H. Sierra Club, said in the release. “She is committed to promoting renewable energy solutions to move towards a safe energy future built on energy efficiency, clean transportation, and American innovation and to protecting public well-being and ensuring safe and healthy communities free of toxic air and water pollution.”
Kuster is one of two Democrats running in the Sept. 8 primary for the seat. The other is Joseph Mirzoeff of Keene. Running in the Republican primary are Matthew D. Bjelobrk of Haverhill, Lynne Ferrari Blankenbeker of Concod, Eli D. Clemmer of Berlin and Steven Negron of Nashua.
Andrew Olding of Nashua has filed a declaration of intent to appear on the Nov. 3 general-election ballot as a third-party candidate.
According to the Sierra Club’s website, the nonprofit environmental organization has 3.8 million members.