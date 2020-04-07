New Hampshire school districts are weighing whether to cancel April vacation in light of coronavirus-related closures. Some districts have sent out surveys to families and teachers before making a final call this week.
In Amherst, nearly 80 percent of parents responding to a survey said they wanted to cancel April break, and instead get out a week earlier in the summer. So, break there is canceled. Same goes for schools in Merrimack.
Districts weighing their options say they’re developing a routine around remote learning and don’t want to disrupt it. Others already had to cancel travel plans — so they figure they’re going to be stuck at home anyway
But for others, April vacation is a necessary break from what has been a stressful transition to remote learning.
The state Department of Education says it’s up to districts to decide what works best, and so far, most are continuing with April vacation as planned.
— N.H. Public Radio